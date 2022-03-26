Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- Russia-Ukraine War - Live Updates
- An India-Ukraine love story has a happy ending – with a proposal at Delhi airport
- Beijing wanted Wang to call on PM Modi, Delhi said polite no
- Yogi starts second term as UP CM with two deputies and 50 ministers
- Over half of new Cabinet are new, bid to balance caste and region
- Explained: How the CBI investigates
- IPL 2022: Traffic lights, camera, action
Winter in Iceland: Postcards from the stunning landscapeMarch 26, 2022 7:00:08 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaUP hits and misses: 6 of dynasts in new Yogi team, others fail to make it
- 'Fleecing of public must stop': Congress to start campaign against fuel price hike
- EntertainmentRRR box office Day 1: SS Rajamouli’s film becomes India’s biggest-ever opener after overtaking Baahubali 2, makes Rs 223 cr
- EntertainmentFarhan Akhtar recalls his ‘awkward’ first date with Shibani Dandekar: ‘She had run out of topics, I wasn’t talking at all’
- TrendingWatch: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah performs folk dance at his native village
- TrendingNorth Korea releases Hollywood-style video for latest missile launch starring Kim Jong-un
- SportsIPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Score Updates
- SportsIPL 2022: Traffic lights, camera, action
- OpinionA good foreign policy must also make a difference at home
- CBI probe into Bogtui killings: how the agency investigates
- LifestyleAirport fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty, celebs keep it comfy-chic
- TechnologyExpressBasics: How to spot authentic emails by Facebook, Twitter and more