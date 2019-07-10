Toggle Menu Sections
Wimbledon 2019: A look at who wore what at the tennis tournamenthttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/wimbledon-2019-who-wore-what-tennis-championship-5823519/

Wimbledon 2019: A look at who wore what at the tennis tournament

From peppy dresses to midis, here's a look at the best of fashion at the Wimbledon this year

Wimbledon 2019, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Maisie William, Sienna Miller

From the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex to Maisie Williams and Carole Middleton, the annual tennis tournament was attended by many celebrities, who impressed us with their fashion choices. From peppy day dresses to midis — here's a look at who wore what to the event.

Meghan Markle recently took a break from maternity duties to watch Serena Williams at her Wimbledon game. The Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a L’Agence blazer paired with skinny jeans and black pumps. (Source: AP)

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge made her way to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a Suzannah dress and classic black Gianvito Rossi pumps. Needless to say, she looked lovely on the occasion. (Source: the_royalfashion-Instagram)

Maisie William looked lovely in a summer-ready dress and white sneakers. The Game of Thrones actor teamed the casual kicks with a salmon-coloured shirt dress from Polo Ralph Lauren.

British-American actress Sienna Miller was all smiles at the men's singles match between Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Switzerland's Roger Federer on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Miller opted to wear a beige Ralph Lauren pantsuit that she styled with strappy black kitten-heel sandals. (Source: AP)

Actors James D'Arcy and Joely Richardson took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Joely Richardson wore a pink polka-dot dress and accessorised it with a Christian Dior Saddle bag. (Source: AP)

Actor and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was spotted on the fifth day of the tournament in a floral-print dress and pointed Jimmy Choo kitten heels. (Source: AP)

Pop star and Spice Girl, Geri Horner and her husband Christian were spotted at the Royal Box on Centre Court. The singer was seen wearing a white belted dress, and carrying a sunny yellow Prada bag. (Source: AP)

Carole Middleton was seen in the Royal Box on Center Court during day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. The mother of Kate and Pippa Middleton donned a simple Goat shift dress paired with neutral accessories. (Source: AP)

