From simple bets to gruelling weeks spent balanced on narrow platforms, we explore how a bizarre stunt captured the nation's attention and defined the peculiar, spectacle-driven culture of the Roaring Twenties.
Pole sitting was one of the strangest yet most fascinating fads of the 1920s, during which individuals sat atop tall poles for days or even weeks at a time. What began as a simple stunt quickly evolved into a nationwide craze in the United States, drawing massive crowds and intense media attention. (wikipedia)
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Origin of the Trend: The craze began with Alvin 'Shipwreck' Kelly, who popularised pole sitting in 1924 by staying atop a pole for extended periods, sparking public curiosity. (wikipedia)
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A Test of Endurance: Participants competed to break records by sitting on poles for as long as possible, sometimes over 40 days, making it a bizarre endurance challenge. (youtube: decades tv network)
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Media and Public Fascination: Newspapers and radio widely covered these stunts, turning pole sitters into celebrities and drawing massive crowds eager to watch. (facebook: beast beauty)
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The Roaring Twenties Culture: The 1920s were marked by bold, eccentric trends and entertainment. Pole sitting fit perfectly into this era of spectacle and novelty. (instagram: gotweird)
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Commercial and Promotional Use: Businesses used pole sitting as a publicity stunt to attract customers, offering prizes and sponsorships to participants. (instagram: gotweird)
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Decline of the Trend: By the 1930s, the fad faded due to safety concerns, changing public interests, and the impact of the Great Depression shifting focus away from such spectacles. (instagram: gotweird)