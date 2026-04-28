Shirt collars might seem like a simple design choice, but they have a long and fascinating history. From practical beginnings to fashion statements, collars have evolved over centuries to serve multiple purposes beyond just style.
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They Started With the Clergy: Collars first appeared in the 15th century, worn under stiff religious garments to protect the neck from irritation.
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From Practical to Fashionable: By the Renaissance, collars became a symbol of wealth and status, evolving into elaborate ruffs worn by the aristocracy.
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They Add Structure to Clothing: Collars help frame the face and give shirts a more defined, polished shape, making them suitable for formal wear.
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Protection From the Elements: Originally, collars also helped protect the neck from cold weather and rough outer garments.
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Detachable Collars Saved Effort: In the 19th century, detachable collars became popular because they were easier to clean than washing an entire shirt.
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A Symbol of Formality Today: Even now, collared shirts are associated with professionalism and formality, while collarless styles are seen as more casual.