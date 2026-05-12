It might sound random, but saying “cheese” before a photo is clicked is actually a clever trick rooted in both language and photography culture. The word helps create the perfect camera ready smile, and its rise is tied to how photography itself evolved. (unsplash)
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It Forces a Smile: The key is the long “ee” sound in “cheese.” It stretches your lips outward, lifts your cheeks, and shows your teeth, basically shaping your face into a smile automatically. (unsplash)
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Smiling in Photos Is Actually a Modern Habit: People didn’t always smile in photos. Early photography favoured serious expressions due to long exposure times and formal traditions, so smiling had to be learned later. (wikimedia commons)
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Before “Cheese,” People Said “Prunes”: Earlier, photographers encouraged people to say “prunes” to keep their lips small and composed, very different from today’s wide smiles. (unsplash)
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“Cheese” Became Popular in the 1940s: The phrase started gaining popularity around the 1940s, when photography became more casual and people wanted cheerful, candid looking pictures. (wikimedia commons)
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It’s a Photographer’s Trick: Photographers use “cheese” as a quick cue, everyone says it at once, making it easier to capture a synchronised, smiling shot. (wikimedia commons)
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Different Countries, Same Idea: Not everyone says “cheese.” Other cultures use words like “kimchi” or “whiskey”, but the idea is the same: a word that creates a smile shape. (unsplash)