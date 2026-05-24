Look at old photographs and you’ll notice something striking: almost no one is smiling. But it wasn’t because people were unhappy. Get to know why exactly below: (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Influence of Painted Portraits: Before cameras, painted portraits set the standard and they were almost always serious. Early photographers copied this style, where smiling was considered inappropriate. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Long Exposure Times: Early cameras required people to sit still for several seconds or even minutes. Holding a natural smile that long was difficult, so neutral expressions were easier and sharper to capture. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Photography Was Expensive: Getting a photo taken could cost months of wages, so people treated it like a once in a lifetime event more like a formal portrait than a casual snapshot. (wikimedia commons) (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Smiling Was Seen as Improper: In the 19th century, wide smiles were often linked to foolishness or bad manners. People were even told to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” to keep their lips tight. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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The Shift with Kodak: When companies like Kodak made cameras affordable, photography became casual. By the early 20th century, candid moments and smiles started appearing more often. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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It Was About Culture, Not Happiness: The biggest reason? Social norms. People weren’t less happy, they just didn’t think smiling belonged in formal portraits. Smiling for photos is actually a modern habit. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )