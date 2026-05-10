Mother's Day is all about showering love to your mother, in different forms. One of these forms is giving flowers. But there is a deep connection between giving a specific type of flower, carnations and mother's day. Here's everything you need to about it.
Ever wondered why carnations are everywhere on Mother’s Day? The tradition isn’t random, it goes back to the very beginning of the holiday itself. Carnations became the official symbol thanks to one woman’s tribute that turned into a global custom. (unsplash)
2 / 7
It Started with Anna Jarvis: Carnations became a tradition because Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day, chose them to honour her own mother during the first celebrations. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
The First Mother’s Day Used 500 Carnations: At the first official Mother’s Day in 1908, Jarvis sent 500 white carnations to a church service in West Virginia, instantly linking the flower to the holiday. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
They Were Her Mother’s Favourite Flower: Jarvis chose carnations simply because they were her mother’s favourite, making the gesture deeply personal before it became symbolic. (unsplash)
5 / 7
Carnations Carry Deep Meaning: Jarvis believed the white carnation symbolized a mother’s love, purity, truth, and enduring devotion. She even noted how the flower “clings to its petals,” like a mother holding her children. (unsplash)
6 / 7
Colours Tell a Story: Over time, meanings evolved: White carnations honour mothers who have passed. Pink or red celebrate living mothers. This colour symbolism became part of the tradition. (unsplash)
7 / 7
From Tribute to Global Tradition: As Mother’s Day spread and became official in 1914, carnations were already central to the celebration, turning a personal tribute into a worldwide custom. (wikimedia commons)