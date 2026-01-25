From Tamannaah Bhatia to Dia Mirza and Pulkit Samrat, The ELLE List 2026, driven by BYD, showcased standout style moments. A closer look at who wore what as culture, fashion, and influence came together.
Written by Lifestyle Desk
Updated: January 25, 2026 20:42 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia | ELLE Pop Cultural Icon— Bhatia stepped out in a black ensemble that fused glamour with contemporary structure. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma | ELLE New Age Musical Disruptor —Sharma’s outfit reflected his ability to bridge worlds. Contemporary silhouettes infused with cultural undertones. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)
Shanaya Kapoor | ELLE Gen Z Trailblazer —
Her matcha green outfit leaned into modern fashion codes — youthful, directional, and confident. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)
Karan Tacker | ELLE Mouldbreaker —
Tacker arrived in a sharply put-together monochrome ensemble that balanced classic form with modern sensibility. (Instagram/elleindia)
Dia Mirza | ELLE Power With Purpose —
Mirza chose an elegant, Indo-Western, understated look defined by clean lines and refined detailing. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)
Pulkit Samrat | ELLE Trendsetting Star —
Samrat’s look leaned into contemporary menswear, anchored by a striped black coat that delivered a sharp, classic finish. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)
Guneet Monga | ELLE Visionary In Storytelling —
Monga opted for a fusion of a traditional Bandgala-inspired outfit. The sharp tailoring and subtle accents underscored her authority as a storyteller championing Indian narratives on a global platform. (Instagram/elleindia
Avinash Tiwary | ELLE Disruptor —
Tiwary kept it pared-back and impactful. Clean cuts and minimal styling defined his look. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)
Sayani Gupta | ELLE Gamechanger —
Gupta embraced a bold, winterwear-inspired look. Her styling choices mirrored her continued efforts to push storytelling boundaries. (Photo: Instagram/elleindia)