Who was Samuel Beckett? The man behind the 20th Century’s greatest play
Samuel Beckett was born on 13 April, 1906 in Ireland. Beckett famously moved from writing in English to French because he wanted to write "without style"—stripping away the flowery metaphors to find the raw truth underneath.
Known for his minimalist style and existential themes, Samuel Beckett remains one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. Though famous for Waiting for Godot, his own life was every bit as intriguing and unconventional as his avant-garde masterpieces. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
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“Waiting for Godot” Was Almost Rejected: Waiting for Godot was initially met with confusion and scepticism. Its lack of traditional plot puzzled audiences, but it later became one of the most important plays ever written. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
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A Nobel Prize He Didn’t Celebrate: In 1969, Beckett won the Nobel Prize in Literature. True to his private nature, he avoided publicity and even tried to keep the news lowkey. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
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Friendship With James Joyce: Beckett was closely associated with literary giant James Joyce early in his career. While Joyce’s style was complex and dense, Beckett moved in the opposite direction, toward minimalism. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
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He Preferred Silence Over Fame: Beckett avoided interviews, public appearances, and fame throughout his life. He believed his work should speak for itself, reinforcing the quiet, introspective nature of his writing. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
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He Was Part of the French Resistance: During World War II, Beckett joined the French Resistance against Nazi occupation. When his group was discovered, he had to flee Paris and live in hiding in rural France. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )
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He wrote in French by Choice: Beckett, though Irish, chose to write many of his works in French. He believed it forced him to write more simply and deliberately, stripping away unnecessary complexity. (Source: Photo by wikipedia )