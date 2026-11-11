Jackson Pollock was one of the most influential American artists of the 20th century. Known for radically redefining how art could be made, he became the face of Abstract Expressionism and transformed the act of painting itself. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Early Life and Influences: Born in 1912 in Wyoming, Jackson Pollock grew up in the American West. He studied under painter Thomas Hart Benton, whose emphasis on movement and rhythm deeply shaped Pollock’s later work. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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The Rise of Abstract Expressionism: Pollock emerged as a leading figure of Abstract Expressionism in the 1940s, a movement that focused on emotion, spontaneity and the subconscious rather than realistic representation. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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The Drip Painting Technique: He became famous for laying canvases on the floor and dripping, pouring or flinging paint using sticks and brushes. This technique turned painting into a physical, almost performative act. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Action Painting: Critics described Pollock’s work as “action painting,” where the process mattered as much as the final artwork. Every movement, splash and gesture became part of the composition. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Fame and Personal Struggles: Pollock gained international fame in the late 1940s but struggled with alcoholism and inner turmoil. His turbulent personal life often mirrored the intensity of his art. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Legacy and Impact: Despite dying young at 44, Pollock permanently changed modern art. His work challenged traditional ideas of control, authorship and beauty, influencing generations of artists worldwide. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )