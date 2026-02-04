1 / 7

Hugh Gantzer passed away February 2. Taking to X, Amitabh Kant wrote: "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Hugh Gantzer in Mussoorie. He and the late Colleen were great friends of mine from my tourism days in Kerala. They were phenomenal travel writers who highlighted the beauty, charm and aura of India in their unique narrative style.

Gantzer was a writer, broadcaster, and storyteller who helped shape popular travel and cultural writing in India. Known for his curiosity and warmth, he brought places and people to life through words, radio, and television. His work made travel feel personal, thoughtful, and accessible. (Instagram: Rishikesh writings)