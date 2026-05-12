The Lady with the Lamp: Remembering Florence Nightingale on her 206th birthday
Born on May 12, Florence Nightingale was a social reformer, statistician, and the founder of modern nursing. To honour her lifelong dedication to the profession, her birthday is celebrated annually as International Nurses Day.
May 12, 2026 13:02 IST
Updated : May 12, 2026 12:24 IST
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Florence Nightingale is remembered as the founder of modern nursing. Known as “The Lady with the Lamp,” she transformed hospital care during the Crimean War and revolutionised healthcare with hygiene, discipline, and compassion.
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Born Into Privilege: Born in 1820 to a wealthy British family, Florence Nightingale was expected to lead a traditional upper class life but she chose a very different path. (wikimedia commons)
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Choosing Nursing Against Society’s Wishes: At a time when nursing was not considered respectable, Nightingale decided to pursue healthcare despite opposition from her family and society.
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The Crimean War Heroine: During the Crimean War, she cared for wounded soldiers in overcrowded military hospitals and became famous for checking on patients at night carrying a lamp.
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Revolutionising Hygiene: Nightingale introduced sanitation practices like handwashing, clean bedding, and proper ventilation, dramatically lowering death rates in hospitals.
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A Pioneer of Medical Statistics: She also used statistics and charts to prove how poor hygiene caused disease, making her one of the earliest pioneers of data driven healthcare.
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Her Legacy Lives On: Florence Nightingale founded one of the world’s first professional nursing schools, and her ideas still shape hospitals and nursing education today. International Nurses Day is celebrated on her birthday, May 12.