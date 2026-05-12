Hockey wasn’t invented by one person, it evolved over centuries from different stick and ball games. The sport’s origins are “murky,” but modern hockey as we know it was shaped and popularised in Canada during the 19th century. (unsplash)
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Ancient Beginnings: Games similar to hockey existed thousands of years ago in places like Ancient Egypt and Greece, where people used sticks to hit a ball. (wikimedia commons)
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European Influences: Modern hockey evolved from European games like shinty (Scotland) and bandy (England), which were played on ice with sticks and balls. (wikimedia commons)
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Arrival in Canada: British soldiers brought these games to Canada in the 1800s, where they mixed with similar Indigenous games already being played. (wikimedia commons)
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The First Organised Game (1875): The first organised indoor hockey game took place in Montreal in 1875, marking a key step toward the modern sport. (wikimedia commons)
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Rules Took Shape: In late 19th century Canada, rules were standardised, like using a rubber puck and limiting players, turning a casual game into an organised sport. (wikimedia commons)
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Canada Made It Global: Canada became the centre of hockey, spreading the game worldwide and shaping the version we know today, eventually leading to leagues like the NHL (wikimedia commons)