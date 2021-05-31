4 / 10

Billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust, sought to repair and repurpose Pier 54, damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. He imagined a public space combining nature and art and to provide an oasis at the site. He said, "What was in my mind was to build something for the people of New York and for anyone who visits—a space that on first sight was dazzling, and upon use made people happy," (Photo and text: AP)