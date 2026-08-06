The first true detective story is widely considered to be The Murders in the Rue Morgue by Edgar Allan Poe. Published in 1841, it introduced many of the elements that would later define the detective genre. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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It Introduced the First Fictional Detective: The story features C. Auguste Dupin, literature’s first modern detective. His analytical thinking and logical reasoning set the template for future fictional detectives. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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A Locked Room Mystery: The story revolves around a seemingly impossible crime in a locked room, a trope that remains popular in mystery fiction even today. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Inspired Future Detectives: Dupin directly influenced later characters like Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, shaping the entire genre. (wikimedia commons) (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Set in Paris, Not London: Unlike many later detective stories set in London, Poe chose Paris as the backdrop, giving the story a mysterious and atmospheric European setting. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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The Birth of Ratiocination: Poe called Dupin’s method “ratiocination”, a process of deep logical reasoning and observation, which became the foundation of detective problem solving. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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A Genre Is Born: With this story, Poe didn’t just write a mystery, he created a new genre. Modern crime novels, thrillers, and even TV shows still follow the blueprint he established. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )