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On March 3, 2024, for World Dosa Day, Swiggy revealed data crowning Bengaluru as the "dosa capital of India". The food delivery platform reported that the city ordered over 29 million dosas in the preceding year, averaging 122 dosas per minute during breakfast, far exceeding other major cities. Bengaluru is widely known as the “Dosa Capital of India” thanks to its deep-rooted dosa culture, countless iconic eateries, and endless varieties of the beloved South Indian dish. From classic benne dosas to innovative fusion versions, the city’s love affair with dosa is unmatched. (unsplash)