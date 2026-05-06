Music has been part of human life for tens of thousands of years, but what exactly was the first musical instrument? The answer isn’t as simple as it seems. Early humans experimented with sound in many ways, from their own voices to simple objects, before developing more recognisable instruments like flutes. Here’s a look at how the earliest musical instruments evolved.
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Was the human voice the first instrument: If we consider the human body itself, then the voice is the oldest musical instrument. Early humans likely sang or vocalised as far back as 500,000 years ago, long before physical instruments existed.
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Early “instruments” were everyday objects: Before crafted instruments, humans created rhythm by clapping, striking stones or hitting wood. These simple actions marked the beginning of musical expression using objects.
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The Rise of Percussion: The earliest physical instruments were likely percussion tools—anything that could be hit or shaken. Archaeologists have even found a 20,000-year-old “orchestra” made from bones and ivory rattles.
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The oldest known instruments, flutes: The earliest widely accepted musical instruments are bone flutes. Some discovered in Germany date back around 42,000 to 43,000 years, showing surprisingly advanced craftsmanship.
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The debated Neanderthal flute: A controversial discovery in Slovenia suggests a flute made by Neanderthals may be 50,000 to 60,000 years old. However, some scientists argue the holes could have been made by animal bites rather than humans.
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Why flutes matter in music history: Flutes are considered the first true instruments because they were deliberately shaped to produce specific notes, unlike earlier percussion tools. Their existence shows that early humans already understood pitch and melody.