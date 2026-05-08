Before Little Women made her famous, Louisa May Alcott quietly stepped into the literary world with a little known short story. Published on May 8, 1852, it marked the true beginning of her professional writing career and came with humble rewards but big ambition. Here’s a closer look at her first story and the fascinating early phase of her journey. (Wikimedia Commons)
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Her First Published Story Was “The Rival Painters”: Alcott’s first published story was The Rival Painters: A Story of Rome, printed in a Boston paper in 1852, years before her fame as a novelist. She was only twenty years old.
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It Was Published on May 8, 1852: The story appeared in The Boston Olive Branch on May 8, 1852, officially launching her writing career. (louisamayalcottismypassion.com)
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She Used Pseudonyms Early in Her Career: Alcott often wrote under different names, like “Flora Fairfield,” making it harder to track all her early works even today. (wikimedia commons)
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She Was Paid Just $5: For her first published work, Alcott earned only $5 but it was a crucial first step toward becoming a professional writer. (wikimedia commons)
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She Wrote Many Genres from the Start: Even in her early career, she experimented widely, writing poetry, thrillers, children’s stories, and social commentary, showcasing her versatility. (wikimedia commons)
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She Wrote to Support Her Family: After her father’s financial struggles, Alcott took on writing as a way to earn money, eventually supporting her entire family through her work. (wikimedia commons)