The 'World Book Capital' is a prestigious title awarded by UNESCO to cities that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to promoting books and literary culture. Each year, a different global city is selected to host initiatives that encourage reading across all generations. For 2027, Rio de Janeiro has been named the World Book Capital, celebrating its vibrant literary scene and dedication to cultural education.
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What is A Book Capital? A World Book Capital is a city selected for one year to celebrate books and reading. It focuses on making literature accessible and fostering a culture of knowledge and creativity. (wikimedia commons)
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Who Chooses It? The title is awarded by UNESCO along with international publishing organizations. Cities apply with detailed plans to promote literacy and cultural activities. (wikipedia)
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What Happens During the Year? The selected city hosts book fairs, literary festivals, author meet-ups, and reading campaigns. Schools, libraries, and communities actively participate in these events. (unsplash)
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Impact on Communities: The initiative helps improve literacy rates, supports libraries, and creates long term cultural projects. Even after the title year ends, many programs continue to benefit the city. (unsplash)
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Notable Past Book Capitals: Cities like Madrid (2001, the first), Athens, and Kuala Lumpur have held the title, each bringing unique cultural programs to life.
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Why It Matters: Being named a Book Capital boosts tourism, supports local authors and publishers, and encourages reading habits. It also highlights the importance of education and cultural exchange globally. (unsplash)