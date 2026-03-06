The Main Character Maximalist: Extra spicy. Double fried onions. Zero tolerance for bad biryani. In dating, they bring that same unapologetic energy, passionate, decisive, and crystal clear about what they want. If it’s not a “hell yes,” it’s a no. Their strong preferences, on and off the plate, reflect secure boundaries and high-intensity passion. Comfortable expressing desire clearly, these daters reduce ambiguity and emotional guesswork, proving that if they are extra about their biryani, they are extra about their boundaries too. (Source: Photo by PR Handout )