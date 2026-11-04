Long before chocolate became a sweet treat wrapped in foil, it was a bitter, sacred drink tied to ritual, power, and survival. The story of the world’s oldest chocolate begins not in Europe, but in ancient Mesoamerica. (unsplash)
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Chocolate’s Ancient Origins: The earliest evidence of chocolate dates back to around 1900–1500 BCE, discovered in residues found on pottery in present day Mexico and Central America. (unsplash)
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The Olmecs, Chocolate’s First Makers: The Olmec civilisation (often called the “mother culture” of Mesoamerica) is believed to be the first to process cacao beans, using them in drinks and rituals. (wikimedia commons)
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Chocolate as a Sacred Drink: Ancient chocolate wasn’t sweet. It was a bitter, spiced beverage, often mixed with chilli, water, and maize, valued for energy and spiritual significance. (unsplash)
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The Aztecs and Cacao Currency: For the Aztecs, cacao beans were so valuable they were used as currency. Chocolate drinks were reserved for warriors, nobles, and rulers like Montezuma. (wikimedia commons)
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The Maya and Cacao Culture: The Maya civilisation embraced cacao deeply, using it in ceremonies, royal feasts, and even as offerings to gods. Cacao imagery appears frequently in Maya art and texts. (wikimedia commons)
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From Ritual to Global Obsession: When cacao reached Europe in the 16th century, sugar transformed it into the chocolate we know today but its oldest form remains one of the world’s earliest luxury foods. (unsplash)