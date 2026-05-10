Mother’s Day may feel like a modern celebration of flowers and gifts, but its origins are deeply tied to social movements, peace campaigns, and the efforts of women who wanted to honour motherhood in meaningful ways.
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Ancient Beginnings: Long before the modern holiday, ancient Greeks and Romans held festivals honouring mother goddesses like Rhea.
These celebrations recognised fertility, motherhood, and the nurturing role of women. (wikimedia commons)
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Mothering Sunday in England: In 16th century England, “Mothering Sunday” was celebrated during Lent. People returned to their “mother church” and often visited their families, gradually turning it into a day to honour mothers.
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The American Origins: Before Jarvis, activist Julia Ward Howe proposed a “Mother’s Day for Peace” in 1870. She encouraged mothers to unite against war and promote harmony.
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A Day for Peace: Before Jarvis, activist Julia Ward Howe proposed a “Mother’s Day for Peace” in 1870.
She encouraged mothers to unite against war and promote harmony.
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Official Recognition: In 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day.
It soon spread to many countries around the world.
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From Meaningful to Commercial: Interestingly, Anna Jarvis later criticised how the day became commercialised.
She felt it lost its original purpose of sincere appreciation and emotional connection.