Aesop's Fables are among the most famous storytelling traditions in the world. These short tales, often featuring animals with human traits, have been passed down for centuries and are known for their simple yet powerful moral lessons. Their journey from oral storytelling to global literature is both fascinating and enduring. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Who Was Aesop? Aesop is believed to have lived around the 6th century BCE in ancient Greece. Though little is known about his life, he is traditionally credited as the creator of these timeless fables. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Origins in Oral Tradition: Aesop’s fables were originally passed down orally rather than written. Storytellers shared them across generations, making them easy to remember and widely spread. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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First Written Collections: The fables were later compiled in written form centuries after Aesop’s time. Greek scholars began recording them, helping preserve the stories for future generations. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Popular in Education: Aesop’s fables became widely used as teaching tools, especially for children. Their simple narratives and clear morals made them perfect for learning values and language. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Spread Across Cultures: As the stories were translated into Latin and other languages, they spread throughout Europe and beyond. Each culture adapted the tales slightly while keeping the core morals intact. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Lasting Global Influence: Today, Aesop’s fables are known worldwide and continue to inspire books, films, and everyday sayings. Stories like “The Tortoise and the Hare” remain relevant even in modern times. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )