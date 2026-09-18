What is Iceland’s ‘puffling patrol’? Story behind the baby puffin rescue
Throwing baby puffins, or pufflings, off cliffs in Iceland is not an act of harm but part of an annual late-summer conservation effort. Disoriented by city lights, young puffins can end up in towns instead of reaching the ocean. Locals rescue
Every summer in Iceland, locals come together for a heartwarming mission, rescuing baby puffins lost in coastal towns. Known as the Puffling Patrol, this volunteer effort helps thousands of young puffins safely reach the ocean during their first flight. (wikimedia commons)
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What is a Puffling? A puffling is a baby Atlantic puffin. After hatching in cliffside burrows, pufflings spend weeks underground before taking their first flight to the sea, a crucial and dangerous moment in their lives.
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Why do Pufflings need help? Bright city lights in coastal towns like Vestmannaeyjar confuse pufflings during their first flight. Instead of heading toward the moonlit ocean, they become disoriented and land in streets, gardens, or parking lots. (youtube: thedodo)
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How the Puffling Patrol Began: The Puffling Patrol started decades ago as a grassroots community effort. Locals, especially children, began rescuing stranded pufflings and returning them to the sea, turning conservation into a shared tradition. (facebook: iceland travel trips)
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How the Patrol Works: Volunteers roam the streets at night, gently collecting lost pufflings in boxes. The next morning, they check the birds’ health, weigh them, and release them safely from cliffs so they can fly out to sea. (wikimedia commons)
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A Community Led Conservation Effort: What makes the Puffling Patrol special is its inclusivity. Families, kids, tourists, and locals all participate, learning about wildlife protection while actively contributing to conservation. (wikimedia commons)
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Why it Matters? Puffins face threats from climate change and declining fish populations. The Puffling Patrol improves survival rates and raises global awareness about how human environments impact wildlife, proving small actions can make a big difference. (wikimedia commons)