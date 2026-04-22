Long before sunscreen became a beach day essential, people still had to deal with the harsh effects of the sun. While scientific understanding of UV damage only developed in the 1800s, humans had already come up with creative, practical, and sometimes strange ways to protect their skin. (unsplash)
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Covering Up With Clothing: One of the oldest and most effective methods was simply covering the skin. People wore loose garments made from animal hides or plant fibres, and later linen clothing, to block sunlight and reduce heat exposure. This is still practiced today, especially in deserts and places with hot climate. (unsplash)
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Hats, Parasols & Shade: By around 3000 BCE, people were already using parasols and wide brimmed hats to stay shaded. Avoiding direct sunlight, especially during peak hours, was a common and practical strategy. (unsplash)
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Masks and Beauty Standards: In some societies, avoiding the sun became a status symbol. In 16th century Europe, women wore visard masks and used shade to maintain pale skin, showing they didn’t have to work outdoors. (wikimedia commons)
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Natural Pastes Like Ochre and Clay: Early humans applied substances like red ochre, mud, and clay to their skin. These acted as a physical barrier against the sun, even if they were originally used for ritual or decoration. (unsplash)
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Oils and Plant Based Protection: Ancient cultures used natural ingredients like olive oil, rice bran, jasmine, and plant extracts. While not as effective as modern SPF, some, like olive oil offered mild protection (around SPF 8). (unsplash)
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Zinc and Early Sunscreens: Minerals like zinc oxide were used as early as 500 BCE in places like India. Some cultures also created mixtures from plants and natural compounds that worked as primitive sunscreens. (unsplash)