1 / 12

In what has come as a shock to the fashion industry, celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his Goa home on February 12. Schulen Fernandes, Creative Director for Wendell Rodricks label shared the shocking news on Instagram. “Darkest day today. I’m numb with deep sorrow and the loss of the dearest one. He should still be here. With us. Here’s what I must say, while I find the strength to speak very little. Wendell passed away today at 5 pm in his sleep. In his home, his sanctuary. Surrounded by the love of the familiar. (Let all other theories be put to rest. Period.) Stay with the man if you must in his legacy and play ‘somewhere over the rainbow’ in fond remembrance,” Fernandes wrote on Instagram. As we remember the man who brought a new aesthetic to design and remained a long-standing vocal advocate of environment issues, here are some pictures of him in various moods: surrounded by models on the ramp and other times sitting all by himself. (Express photo by Renuka Puri.)