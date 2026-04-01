Not all cars were built for practicality; some were bizarre experiments that pushed the boundaries of design and imagination. From propeller-powered vehicles to cars that resemble spaceships, these creations prove that innovation often takes strange turns. Based on historical records, here are six of the weirdest cars ever produced.
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Amphicar Model 770: A car that could be driven on land and floated on water, but wasn’t particularly good at either, making it both fascinating and flawed. (wikimedia commons)
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Dymaxion Car: Designed by Buckminster Fuller, this futuristic three wheeler looked like a mix between a zeppelin and a car, and could turn in its own length. (wikimedia commons)
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Fiat Multipla: Famous for its unusual, almost comical design with stacked headlights, often called one of the ugliest cars ever made. (wikimedia commons)
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Leyat Helica: A car with a giant airplane propeller at the front, essentially a wingless plane on wheels. It was fast but dangerously impractical. (wikimedia commons)
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Peel P50: One of the smallest cars ever made, so tiny you could carry it or pull it by hand, and it didn’t even have reverse gear. (wikimedia commons)
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Stout Scarab: Considered the first minivan, it had rotating seats, a table, and a lounge like interior, way ahead of its time in the 1930s. (wikimedia commons)