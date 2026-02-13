Valentine’s Day isn’t all roses and candlelit dinners. Around the world, the day of love comes with some truly strange, surprising, and downright quirky traditions, proving that romance has many unusual forms. (unsplash)
Finland’s Friend Focused Valentine’s Day: In Finland, Valentine’s Day is called Ystävänpäivä, or “Friend’s Day.” Instead of romance, people celebrate friendships with cards, gifts, and get togethers. (wikimedia commons)
Germany’s Pig Obsession: Pigs symbolise luck and love in Germany, so Valentine’s gifts often include pig-shaped chocolates, figurines, and cards, quirky but heartfelt. (German culture official website)
Japan’s Chocolate Rules: Women give men chocolates on Valentine’s Day, but there’s a twist. Giri-choco (obligation chocolate) goes to co-workers, while honmei-choco is reserved for true love. (wikimedia commons)
Philippines’ Mass Weddings: Thousands of couples get married in large, government organised ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, turning romance into a community celebration. (wikimedia commons)
South Korea’s Black Day: Singles who didn’t receive gifts on Valentine’s Day meet on 14 April to eat black bean noodles (jajangmyeon) and commiserate over their single status. (Wikimedia commons)
Wales’ Love Spoons: Instead of cards, people in Wales carve and gift decorative wooden spoons, each symbol etched with meanings like luck, commitment, or protection. (Wikimedia commons)