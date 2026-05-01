Behind the glamour and fame, many celebrities have surprisingly unusual hobbies. From collecting odd items to building entire miniature worlds, these pastimes reveal a completely different and often unexpected side of famous personalities.
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Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp collects Barbie dolls, including rare and celebrity themed versions. He has said he uses them creatively to explore characters and even bond with his children. (wikimedia commons)
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Paris Hilton: Paris Hilton once revealed her unusual love for frog hunting.
She enjoys this activity at her private properties, making it one of the more unexpected celebrity hobbies. (wikimedia commons)
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Rod Stewart: Rod Stewart is obsessed with building model railways on a massive scale.
He spent over two decades creating an entire miniature American city and even travelled with parts of it on tour. (wikimedia commons)
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Angelina Jolie: Angelina Jolie has a fascination with collecting daggers and knives.
She reportedly started this hobby at a young age and continues to add rare pieces to her collection. (wikimedia commons)
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Steve Wozniak: The Apple co-founder plays Segway polo, a niche sport played while riding Segways.
He’s so dedicated that he’s part of a team and has competed internationally. (wikimedia commons)
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Tom Hanks: Tom Hanks collects vintage typewriters and owns hundreds of them.
He’s so passionate that he even uses them regularly and has spoken about how each one feels unique to type on. (wikimedia commons)