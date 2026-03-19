Some weddings go beyond romance, they become defining cultural or historical moments, remembered for their grandeur, political significance, or lasting global impact. Here are six weddings that truly shaped history. (unsplash)
2 / 7
Akbar and Harka Bai: This historic Mughal-Rajput alliance marriage strengthened political ties and promoted cultural integration in India, leaving a lasting impact on the empire. (wikipedia)
3 / 7
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III: A glamorous union of Hollywood and royalty that captured global attention. (wikipedia)
4 / 7
Napoleon Bonaparte & Josephine de Beauharnais: A union filled with passion and politics that influenced Napoleon’s personal and imperial life. (facebook: Romanov Russian Imperial House)
5 / 7
Prince Charles and Princess Diana: Watched by millions worldwide, this royal wedding at St Paul's Cathedral became one of the most iconic televised events ever. (wikipedia)
6 / 7
Prince William and Catherine Middleton: A modern fairy-tale wedding held at Westminster Abbey, blending royal tradition with contemporary appeal. (wikipedia)
7 / 7
Queen Victoria and Prince Albert: This wedding set the trend for white bridal gowns, shaping wedding traditions across the world. (wikipedia)