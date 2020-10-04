1 / 8

The youngest woman ever elected to Congress has a lot to offer. But, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC's sartorial choices garners equal attention because deep down they always carry a message. For Cortez, her signature red lip which is a clear power move and sharp silhouettes constitute her wardrobe. Check out these pictures to know why this Congresswoman is also our go-to fashion inspiration. (Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/ Instagram)