Undercooked chicken isn’t just unappetising, it can be unsafe and lead to issues like indigestion. The good news? You can usually fix it quickly and safely with the right methods. The goal is simple: cook it through without drying it out. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Put It Back on the Heat: The safest fix is also the simplest, return the chicken to the pan, oven, or grill and continue cooking until done. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Cut It Into Smaller Pieces: Slice the chicken into smaller chunks to help it cook faster and more evenly when reheated. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Cover While Cooking: Covering the pan traps heat and moisture, helping the chicken cook through without drying out. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Add Liquid for Moisture: Add broth, water, or sauce while reheating to keep the chicken juicy and prevent it from becoming tough. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Use a Meat Thermometer: Chicken is safe to eat when it reaches an internal temperature of 75°C (165°F), this ensures harmful bacteria are killed. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Turn It Into Another Dish: If texture isn’t perfect, shred or chop the chicken and use it in curries, stir-fries, or soups to salvage the meal. (Source: Photo by unsplash)