8 / 8

While most of the works in the exhibition serve a technical purpose with measurements, proportions, and design elements which are "accurate, and historically authentic", Das views them as "record documents for posterity, for art historical research in the future". "However, I have also viewed them as much more than merely functional/technical works and have tried to infuse my collective artistic experience in them, hopefully giving them a life of their own," he said in the statement (Source: PR Handout)