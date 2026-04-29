Not all volcanoes are active threats, some have gone completely extinct, meaning they’re not expected to erupt again. These ancient formations now stand as dramatic landscapes, offering a glimpse into Earth’s fiery past.
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Arthur’s Seat: This extinct volcano rises above Edinburgh as a popular hiking spot.
Formed around 350 million years ago, it’s now a peaceful landmark with stunning city views. (unsplash)
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Bennett Lake Volcanic Complex: This lesser known extinct volcanic area features rugged terrain shaped by ancient eruptions.
Over time, erosion has softened its features into scenic landscapes. (wikimedia commons)
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Kohala Volcano: The oldest of Hawaii’s major volcanoes, Kohala last erupted about 60,000 years ago. Today, it’s covered in lush greenery and deep valleys. (wikimedia commons)
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Mount Elgon: An ancient extinct volcano with one of the largest volcanic bases in the world.
Its slopes are now home to forests, caves, and diverse wildlife. (wikimedia commons)
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Mount Thielsen: Known as the “Lightning Rod of the Cascades,” this sharply eroded extinct volcano is striking.
Its jagged peak is the result of millions of years of weathering. (unsplash)
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Sutter Buttes: Often called the smallest mountain range in the world, these hills are remnants of an extinct volcano. They rise dramatically from the surrounding flat plains. (wikimedia commons)