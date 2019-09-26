Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, a look at who wore what

The Vogue Beauty Awards, now in its 10th edition, just concluded. And as was expected, stars put their best fashion foot forward and how. From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, the event witnessed several actors gracing the red carpet and many were lauded for their bold choices. It was impressive to see how each of them was having fun with and in style. In case you are curious to know who all attended wearing what, here is a list for you.