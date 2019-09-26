Lifestyle Gallery Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, a look at who wore what The event saw stars having fun with and in style. In case you are curious to know who all attended wearing what, here is a list for you. The Vogue Beauty Awards, now in its 10th edition, just concluded. And as was expected, stars put their best fashion foot forward and how. From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, the event witnessed several actors gracing the red carpet and many were lauded for their bold choices. It was impressive to see how each of them was having fun with and in style. In case you are curious to know who all attended wearing what, here is a list for you. Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning in a heavily sequinned outfit from Michael Costello. Everything about the look, from the nude makeup palette, thigh-high slit and hair tied in a messy knot, worked. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan turned up in black. The actor sported a black gown with ruffle details. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and black nail polish. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Malaika Arora made it impossible to look away from her as she stepped out in a white outfit from Aadnevik. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and blow dried hair. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Sonali Bendre too was spotted at the event and looked lovely in a black wraparound dress that featured a front slit from Rebecca Wallace. We like how her look was kept subtle as the shimmery outfit did all the talking. (Source: Sonali Bendre/Instagram) Rakul Preet made quite a statement as she stepped out in red. Styled by Ghavri, the actor too sported an outfit from the label Aadnevik. Messy hairdo, and the ruffle details on the dress made the look stand out. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Kriti Sanon was spotted in a similar outfit but in pink. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the outfit from Monisha Jaising looked lovely on her. (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor, riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, was also spotted and looked rather dapper in this black and gold blazer look. (Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)