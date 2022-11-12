In pictures: Vivid and breathtaking fall foliage across the world
November 12, 2022 5:00:57 pm
Updated : November 11, 2022 6:20:18 pm
1 / 20
Experience the essence of fall through these stunning visuals of autumnal beauty.
A car makes its way through a forest of trees with autumn foliage in an aerial photograph taken in Mavrovo, North Macedonia.
(REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski)
2 / 20
An aerial view of the golden and rust-coloured leaves in the Gavre Forest in Le Gavre near Nantes, France.
(REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
3 / 20
A statue of a deer is silhouetted against reflected autumn leaves on Loch Faskally in Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
4 / 20
A motorcyclist rides under a beautiful canopy of brightly coloured fall foliage in the Halton Regional Forest Mahon Tract near Campbellville, Ontario, Canada.
(REUTERS/Chris Helgren)
5 / 20
In Enghein, Belgium, a duck swims in a pond in a park on a lovely autumn day.
(REUTERS/Yves Herman)
6 / 20
Autumn leaves are reflected on Loch Faskally in Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
7 / 20
Standing beneath trees in full autumn color, women overlook the splendid Potomac River at the Georgetown waterfront in Washington.
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
8 / 20
A group of runners cross a bridge over the C&O canal on a misty autumn morning in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington.
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
9 / 20
A woman photographs the vivid autumn colors of fallen leaves from a tree on the National Mall in Washington.
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
10 / 20
Autumn shades are reflected on Loch Faskally in Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
11 / 20
Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland reflects autumnal foliage.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
12 / 20
Autumnal colours are reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
13 / 20
A coyote stands beneath changing fall foliage in a stand of woods in Nyack, New York.
(REUTERS/Mike Segar)
14 / 20
Autumnal beauty at Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
15 / 20
A hiker makes his way along King's Trail (Kungsleden) hiking route, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden.
(REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)
16 / 20
Autumnal beauty reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
17 / 20
18 / 20
A mallard duck swims on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
19 / 20
A man crosses the River Garry on a zip wire near Pitlochry, Scotland.
(REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)
20 / 20
A hiker crosses a bridge over a creek along King's Trail (Kungsleden) hiking route, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden.
(REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)