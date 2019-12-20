1 / 15

About the place: Andaman and Nicobar islands is an idyllic bliss, nestled in midst of the Bay of Bengal. It is famous for its picturesque beaches, stunning sunsets, mesmerizing nature trails, crystal clear water and a bit of history which makes it perfect for an enjoyable vacation, with the best water sports activities including scuba diving, snorkeling and jet skiing. Although known as a top romantic destination for honeymooners, this archipelago has a lot to offer to every traveller and will surely keep you mesmerized. The ideal season to visit these islands is between the months of December and April, when the average temperature lies between 23 and 32 degree Celsius. It is, however, suggested to avoid visits during monsoon because of high tides. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)