One of the finest artists to emerge from India, Bikash Bhattacharjee was credited with reviving realism through his masterful works in oil and capturing the aspirations, fears and dualities of the inhabitants of Bengal in his art. As a tribute to his art practice spanning 50 years, a new virtual art exhibition -- Beauty and Bengal -- showcases his works from 1950-2000; Mela (Source: PR Handout)