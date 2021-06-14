9 / 10

Since 1996, DAG has been credited with bringing to the forefront lesser-known masters through its exhibitions and books, important historic retrospectives and expositions that have taken place at its galleries in New Delhi, Mumbai and New York. DAG has been responsible for sharing their works with viewers at biennales such as Kochi-Muziris and Shanghai, as well as at international fairs such as Art Basel Hong Kong, Armory New York, Art Dubai, Masterpiece London and India Art Fair; Untitled by Bikash Bhattacharjee. (Source: PR Handout)