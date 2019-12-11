1 / 13

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, and have been giving major couple and fashion goals since then. They have often been spotted twinning, just like in this picture where both of them are seen having fun with stripes. While Virat keeps it bright in a crimson red and blue striped shirt, Anushka opts for a white and grey striped shirt which she teamed with a pair of golden hoops. Both of them complete their look with circular-framed sunglasses. (Photo: @AnushkaSharma/ Twitter)