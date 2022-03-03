2 / 10

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Viraj shares, "'What my mother didn’t teach me...' was actually thought about by Ina Puri. Wherever my brother and I go we are known as 'Anamika’s twins'. This is not something I’m complaining about, but to be able to create an identity of your own is more difficult when you have a mother like AK. Therefore, the name 'what my mother didn’t teach me' is to say that the artwork is something I have done totally on my own without the help of my mother in any way! 'And a few things she did', since I’m actually working on hand-embroidered textiles too for the first time, so that is something she taught me!" (Source: PR Handout)