Viola Davis delivers powerful acting even in brief or overlooked roles. Six of her most underrated and hidden-gem performances highlight her incredible range beyond her major Oscar-winning hits. (wikimedia commons)
2 / 7
Antwone Fisher (2002): Playing Antwone's imprisoned mother in a sparse, nearly silent role, she breaks your heart with just her face. (prime video)
3 / 7
Blackhat (2015): As FBI Special Agent Carol Barrett, she brings firm authority and grounded realism to a high-tech cyber thriller. (youtube: universal pictures australia)
4 / 7
Get on Up (2014): Playing James Brown's troubled, absent mother Susie Brown, she maximizes a tiny screen time into a raw emotional punch. (youtube: universal pictures)
5 / 7
Prisoners (2013): As Nancy Birch, a mother facing a terrifying child abduction, she portrays quiet, devastating grief alongside Terrence Howard. (prime video)
6 / 7
Solaris (2002): In this smart sci-fi remake, she plays Dr. Gordon, bringing a grounded, logical human fear to deep space. (prime video)
7 / 7
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby (2013): As Professor Lillian Friedman, she delivers sharp, warm, and witty mentorship that stands out in the drama. (wikipedia)