In pictures: Vintage cars rally to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity
Updated: January 8, 2023 14:10 IST
There is something about antiquity and vintage that draws audiences. Isn't it true? (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
As an ode to the vintage properties, 75 vintage cars recently took a trip to the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in Narmada district, Gujarat (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
The rally to Statue of Unity was flagged off by the Commissioner of Police, Vadodara City, Shamsher Singh. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
The ensemble included a 1917 Ford model as well as a Packard 1107 coupe roadster belonging to industrialist Gautam Singhania, a Sunbeam Rapier belonging to DM Jadeja from Jamnagar along with a 1938 model of Rolls Royce, a 1948 Humber and a 1936 Dodge d2. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
Vintage cars belonging to Harsh Pati Singhania, Harshvardhan Ruia, Diljit Titus, NK Patel, and Jatin Patel also joined the rally. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
The coveted 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, a car specially made for HH Maharani of Baroda on display in Lukshmi Vilas Palace as part of 21 Gun Salute Concours d’ Elegance, held in Vadodara from January 6 to 8. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
Over 200 international and national vintage engines, 120 bikes and Maharaja cars, along with cars from USA, Switzerland, Belgium and France joined the competition of the finest. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
The event was organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Gujarat Tourism to boost the ‘Incredible India!’ campaign. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
The Gaekwad royal family of Vadodara including Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad were the chief patron and co-host of the event. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)