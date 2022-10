1 / 10

From sharply tailored suits to ethnic ensembles, Vijay Deverakonda can not only ace it all, but has also raised the bar for men's fashion. As such, we bring you some of his best looks that set massive style goals!

For his debut appearance on the the celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan, Vijay opted for a monochrome look -- a white shirt and black pants teamed with a white blazer. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/ Instagram)