HIT: Shilpa Shetty kept it simple yet elegant at the event that was held in Delhi. She was spotted looking resplendent in a gorgeous striped bright pink sari from the label Raw Mango that was paired with a contrasting royal blue blouse. Keeping the look desi, the actor opted for drop earrings and a bracelet, however ensuring that the outfit did all the talking. She styled her long hair in soft curls and left them loose, while opting for soft smokey eyes and a hint of brown on the lips.