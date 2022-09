1 / 13

Every year, a lot of celebrities throng the glittering Venice Film Festival and this year was no different. From glamorous to the most daring outfits, the annual festival gave us some of the best fashion moments. In this picture, Timothee Chalamet made a bold fashion choice with a fiery backless outfit at the 79th Venice Film Festival. He looked smoldering hot in halter jumpsuit that featured a cut-out in the back. (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)