From thandai to baati chokha: Popular street foods of Varanasi you must try

Food is a quintessential part of Varanasi's culture, and if you are visiting the holy city you are in for a gastronomic treat. Primarily vegetarian, the city's culinary offerings are high on flavour as most of the food is prepared in desi ghee, mustard, milk and spices. Here are some of the best street foods that you can try out. Although it is inspired by Bihar's Litti Chokha, Varanasi's version - baati and chokha - is no less delicious. The stuffed wheat dough balls roasted over charcoal, and then served with mashed potato and ghee is a treat for taste buds.