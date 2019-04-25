Toggle Menu Sections
From thandai to baati chokha: Popular street foods of Varanasi you must tryhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/varanasi-banaras-street-food-thandai-baati-chokha-popular-street-foods-5693844/

From thandai to baati chokha: Popular street foods of Varanasi you must try

Food is a important part of Varanasi's culture, and if you are visiting the holy city you are in for a gastronomic treat. Here are some of the best street foods that you can try out.

Food is a quintessential part of Varanasi's culture, and if you are visiting the holy city you are in for a gastronomic treat. Primarily vegetarian, the city's culinary offerings are high on flavour as most of the food is prepared in desi ghee, mustard, milk and spices. Here are some of the best street foods that you can try out. Although it is inspired by Bihar's Litti Chokha, Varanasi's version - baati and chokha - is no less delicious. The stuffed wheat dough balls roasted over charcoal, and then served with mashed potato and ghee is a treat for taste buds.

Makhan Malaiyo, which is essentially a winter dessert, is a hearty serving of saffron and cardamom-flavoured milk froth. The dessert is garnished with pistachios and almonds and served in earthen pots also known as 'kulhads'. It can best be described as a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Rabdi and jalebi are two sweets, but when eaten together the experience is heavenly. A must-have for all those with a sweet tooth.

Thandai is one of the most popular dishes available on the streets of Varanasi. The sweet, condensed-milk-based drink is garnished with nuts to give it more flavours. It is best when served chilled.

Pan - betel leaf prepared with areca nut and rose preserve - is generally eaten after meals in UP and other northern parts of India. But its sweet version, available in Varanasi, which is layered with mint paste and topped with cherries, cardamom, and fennel seeds is worth trying.

Kachori and sabzi is a staple breakfast for people who start their day early as this street food is filling and easily available in the morning hours. You must give it a try!

Choora matar or poha, is a nutritious and filling snack which is easily available. The spinkling of green peas lends a distinct flavour to this dish. Have a healthy start to the day with a bowl of choora matar.

Start your day with a hot cup of tea at Kashi Ghat. You will spot several tea lovers walking by banks of river Ganga and enjoying their morning cuppa at this spot.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Anantnag
2 Delhi court grants exemption from appearance to Jairam Ramesh in defamation case
3 Samsung Galaxy Fold's new release date is June 13?