Get your glam on this Valentine's Day with a little inspiration from these Bollywood celebs. From romantic silhouettes to celebrating the colour of love, red, here's all the fashion inspiration you need for your big date. This mini red dress with halter neck is perfect to nail the first date look. Take cues on how to style it from the 'Geheriyaan' actor Ananya Panday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)