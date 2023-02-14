1 / 8

Whether you're celebrating the day with your girls or your partner, you need a perfect V-day outfit to make a mark. We have curated some celeb-inspired looks for you to get ready for the celebration of love!



Florals for spring are the best and this dress donned by Alia Bhatt is chic and elegant. It can be paired with a matching blazer to complete the outfit. (Source: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)