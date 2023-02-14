Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these celeb-inspired outfits
February 14, 2023 13:30 IST
February 14, 2023 13:30 IST
1 / 8
Whether you're celebrating the day with your girls or your partner, you need a perfect V-day outfit to make a mark. We have curated some celeb-inspired looks for you to get ready for the celebration of love!
Florals for spring are the best and this dress donned by Alia Bhatt is chic and elegant. It can be paired with a matching blazer to complete the outfit. (Source: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)
2 / 8
If you are looking for something over-the-top, this neon dress worn by Ananya Panday is a great choice. (Source: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)
3 / 8
Pink and red are indeed the ideal colours for a V-day outfit. This Magda Butrym dress is a perfect look for the special occasion. (Source: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)
4 / 8
An all-denim outfit by Ananya Panday is sophisticated yet casual. This look is for you if you're going for a lunch date! (Source: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)
5 / 8
For those who like keeping it casual, Shraddha Kapoor's denim jeans paired with pink top is perfect for you. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)
6 / 8
Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista in this all-red avatar. The matching red lip elevates the whole outfit. You can try this look if you want something glamorous! (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)
7 / 8
The diva looks drop-dead gorgeous in this dark purple satin dress with a halter-neck. This chic look is an excellent choice for a V-day dinner date. (Source: Khushi Kapoor/ Instagram)
8 / 8
Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in this statement red dress with a plunging neckline. If you're looking for something red, which is considered to be the colour of love, this is the perfect look for you! (Source: Shanaya Kapoor/ Instagram)