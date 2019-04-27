From vada pav to falooda: Popular street foods you must try in Mumbai

From Varanasi's baati chokha ko Delhi's golgappas, every city has distinct culinary offerings which reflect the food culture of the place. Here, we bring to you some amazing street food options which are a must-have when you are in Mumbai next. Mumbai's street food begins with vada pav, vegetarian dish which consists of potato patties placed inside a pav (soft bun). But this street delicacy is incomplete without the peanut, garlic and red chilli spread it is served with. Your trip to Mumbai will be incomplete without a hot crispy vada pav.