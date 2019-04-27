Toggle Menu Sections
From vada pav to falooda: Popular street foods you must try in Mumbai

Planning to travel to Mumbai? Then you must give these popular street snacks a try. We are sure you will love them!

From Varanasi's baati chokha ko Delhi's golgappas, every city has distinct culinary offerings which reflect the food culture of the place. Here, we bring to you some amazing street food options which are a must-have when you are in Mumbai next. Mumbai's street food begins with vada pav, vegetarian dish which consists of potato patties placed inside a pav (soft bun). But this street delicacy is incomplete without the peanut, garlic and red chilli spread it is served with. Your trip to Mumbai will be incomplete without a hot crispy vada pav.

Every city has it's own version of pani puri or golgappa, and Mumbai has it too. The hollow, puffed, round dough ball is filled with a spicy potato-based mixture and dipped in masala water. The ones served in the city are much sweeter.

A plate of pav bhaji masala is a definite try if you are walking past the CST station where many stalls serve this savoury dish. Much like vada pao, the pav is the key ingredient of this fast food dish, which is served with a spicy mixture of mashed potato, carrots, capsicum and topped with a generous amount of butter.

Fried bhajji is arguably the best thing you can munch on with your evening chai. Bhajji or pakoda is a deep fried mix of vegetables like spinach, onion, potato, and even methi covered in a spicy batter of besan.

Mumbai's club sandwich is one of the best options for breakfast, lunch and even dinner. It is so filling and delicious that it is sure to satisfy the foodie in your. Basically a vegetable sandwich, it is served with a layer of mint and coriander chutney which is spread of the bread for that added flavour.

Dabeli is a version of pav bhaji or vada pav which is generally made using leftover bhaji and served with finely chopped onion, and pomegranate.

Usually an after-meal indulgence, faloodas are so heavy that it can leave you feeling full at times. The dessert is a mix of vermicelli, milk and ice-cream and is topped with rose syrup, nuts and black basil seeds. A must-try!

